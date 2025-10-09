Double Elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 9!

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 is currently nearing the end of its fifth week. Bharani, Suman Shetty, Flora Saini, Emmanuel, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Srija Dammu, Kalyan, Demon Pawan, Tanuja Gowda, Rithu Chowdhary, and Divya have been nominated for the fifth week.



More than a month has passed since the show started, but there have been no wild card entries into the house yet. Reports are circulating that the show's organizers are planning a major change by introducing wild card entries.

If the makers plan wild card entries, there is a strong possibility that they might opt for a double elimination. There could be a double elimination this week in the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu house.



According to reports, Flora Saini and Srija Dammu are in the danger zone, and Flora could be the one evicted from the show.

