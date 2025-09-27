Divvala Madhuri Wild Card Entry Into BBT9?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 has been keeping the audience hooked with its non-stop drama, fights, and twists. A wild card entry always changes the dynamic in the house.



Rumors are circulating that Divvala Madhuri is all set to make a wild card entry into the house. With Divvala Madhuri’s entry, the atmosphere is expected to change, and it will be interesting to see how the drama unfolds.



Fans are eager to see some new changes in the house. Let’s wait and see who will make a wild card entry this season.

