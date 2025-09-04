Comedian Suman Shetty Rumored to Join Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Telugu comedian Suman Shetty is reportedly entering the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Shetty, who was a popular star in the 2000s, is known for his role in the blockbuster film Jayam, which featured Nithiin.

He played the male lead's college-mate in the Teja directorial. Later on, he acted in several movies, including the popular hit, 7/G Brindavan Colony.

Fans are excited to see him on screen after a long time and are looking forward to his comic timing and entertainment.

Sources suggest that Shetty is charging a significant fee to be on the show, given his decent popularity among cine-goers.

The new season of Bigg Boss Telugu is scheduled to launch on September 7, 2025. The confirmed contestants for this season include Bharani Shankar, Ramu Rathod, Sanjana Galrani, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Flora Saini, Shrasti Verma, Naga Durga, Jabardast Emmanuel, and Rithu Chowdary.











