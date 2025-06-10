 Top
Check Out Bigg Boss 19 Contestants List With Photos

Television
DC Correspondent
10 Jun 2025 10:42 AM IST

Bigg Boss season 19 is all set to launch in August.

Actor Salman Khan

Bigg Boss season 19 is all set to launch in August. The show will be hosted by actor Salman Khan. The show organizers are approaching noted celebrities to participate in Bigg Boss 19.

Here is the rumored contestants list for Bigg Boss 19. Check it out:

1. Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast

2. Raj Kundra

3. Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu)

4. Krishna Shroff

5. Dheeraj Dhoopar

6. Mamta Kulkarni

7. Micky Makeover

Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular reality shows. As of the last season, Bigg Boss has aired a total of 1,970 episodes. From Season 13 onwards, the Bigg Boss house has been established in Film City, Goregaon in Mumbai.


