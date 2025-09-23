Bigg Boss Telugu: Third Week Nominated Contestants!

With each passing day, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is becoming more interesting for viewers. Currently, the show is in its third week. Marayada Manish was evicted during the second week of eliminations.



Last night, there was a heated nomination process inside the house. Flora Saini, Rithu Chowdary, Harita Harish, Ramu Rathod, Priya Shetty, and Kalyan Padala have been nominated for the third week of elimination.



Bharani, Emmanuel, Suman Shetty, and Sanjana are emerging as the most popular contestants of the current season.



Let’s wait and see who will pack their bags this weekend!

