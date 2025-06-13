Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: Anticipated Contestant List and Profiles

Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to return with a new season. The show organizers are currently busy prepping the sets for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9.

They will announce the official launch date once the sets are ready. The show makers are planning to launch the season in the last week of August.

As you all know, Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Currently, Nagarjuna is busy with promotions for his movie, Kuberaa.



If you are a die-hard fan of Bigg Boss Telugu and are eager to know who might be participating in Season 9, names like Tejaswini, Kalpika Ganesh, Kavya, TV artist Navya Swamy, Tollywood artist Chhatrpathi Shekhar, Mukesh Gowda, Jyothi Roy, Sai Kiran, Sravani Varma, and RJ Raj are among those rumored to be participating in the show.



It is worth mentioning that these contestants are not yet confirmed; these celebrity names are currently circulating on social media.



We will update the official contestant list as soon as we receive confirmation from the makers.

Keep watching this space for all Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 updates.

