Bigg Boss Telugu 9 to Premiere September 7th, Opens Doors to Commoners

Finally, the much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to go on floors soon. Yes, Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is all set to premiere on September 7, 2025.

The show will be telecast on Star Maa and is going to be hosted by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. Bigg Boss Telugu will open its doors to commoners.



The upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu is giving common people a chance to enter the house along with celebrities.

The show makers have opened applications for common people, and the entries have come in lakhs; the show organizers were shocked by the response. If you want to be part of the show, you can apply and give it a try; you might get selected.



Tejaswini Gowda, Kalpika Ganesh, Navya Swamy, Sumanth Ashwin, and Jyothi Rai are the probable contestants of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu.



With this, the show is going to be interesting for viewers.

