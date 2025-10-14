Bigg Boss Telugu 9: This Wild Card Contestant Becomes an Overnight Sensation

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been receiving a lukewarm response from the audience. The show organizers brought wild card contestants in last week's episode. Ramya Moksha (Alekhya Chitti Pickles), Ayesha Zeenath, Madhuri Duvvala, Srinivasa Sai, Gaurav Gupta, and Nikhil Nair are the new contestants who joined the show as wildcard entrants.



Madhuri Duvvala's name is making big noises on social media. She is being aggressive and rude to the housemates. She had a tiff with Pavan and Divya, entertaining the viewers. She has become the most talked-about contestant of this season in just two days on social media. She will surely give tough competition to Bharani, Sanjana, Suman Shetty, and others.



Meanwhile, Srija and Flora Saini were eliminated in Sunday’s episode.



Let’s wait and see who will get evicted this weekend.

