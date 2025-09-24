Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Third Week Voting Trends Revealed

The latest nominations have made things interesting for the housemates in Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

For those who are new to the story, Ramu Rathod, Ritu Chowdary, Priya Shetty, Haritha Harish, Kalyan, and Flora Saini have been nominated for the third-week eviction.



Each contestant has earned their own fan following outside of the house with their performance. If the latest reports are to be believed, Flora Saini, Ramu Rathod, Haritha Harish, and Kalyan Padala are in the safe zone. Ritu Chowdary and Priya Shetty are in the bottom with the least votes.

Show buffs predict that either Priya Shetty or Ritu Chowdary will be evicted from the show.



Let's wait and see!

