Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Promo Out, Expected Date, Contestant Profiles

Finally, there's good news for all Bigg Boss lovers. Yes, the new season of the reality show is all set to return to the small screens.

The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promo is out, and it's confirmed that Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting the show.

According to reports, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is likely to begin by the end of August or early September.



Tejaswini Gowda, Kalpika Ganesh, Alekhya Chitti, Immanuel, Navya Swamy, Sumanth Ashwin, Mukesh Gowda, Sai Kiran, Sravani Varma, RJ Raj, Debjani, Reethu Chowdhary, and Deepika, among others, are expected to participate in the show. However, an official contestant list for Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is yet to be revealed.



Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is likely to have a mix of celebrities from the TV and digital sectors.



Let's wait and see how Bigg Boss Telugu 9 turns out and who all will participate in the show.











































