Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Popular Actress in Danger Zone!

Bigg Boss Telugu is known for its intense tasks and clashes between contestants, and this season is no exception. The contestants are already grabbing everyone's attention with their frequent arguments.

The following contestants have been nominated for the first week's elimination: Sanjana, Rithu, Shrasti Verma, Suman Shetty, Emmanuel, Thanuja, Flora Saini, Raju Rathod, and Demon Pavan.

Actress Sanjana has been gaining a lot of attention from viewers. While many are praising her performance in the house, some believe she is in danger of being eliminated this opening week.

If the buzz is true, there is a chance Sanjana could be evicted.

However, since Sanjana is one of the more popular stars among the current housemates of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, she will likely not be eliminated.

We will have to wait and see if Sanjana survives or gets evicted this weekend.