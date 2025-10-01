Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Fourth Week Nominated Contestants

After Priya Shetty’s elimination, Bigg Boss dropped a new nomination task for the housemates. The nominations in the house went on for two days, as the housemates were mocking each other during the nominations. Several fights happened between the housemates.



The nominated contestants for the fourth week are: Ritu, Flora, Sanjana, Srija, Harish, and Divya. Flora has been nominated since she entered the house; she has been saved from the last evictions. Sanjana and Srija are receiving a lot of backlash from the viewers.



That's a tough line-up! Given that Flora has survived previous nominations and Sanjana and Srija are getting backlash, the vote could be split.



Who do you think will get eliminated this week from the house?