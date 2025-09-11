Bigg Boss Telugu 9 First Week Voting Trends!

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 is gaining a lot of attention from viewers. The show is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. This week, Sanjana, Rithu, Shrasti Verma, Suman Shetty, Emmanuel, Thanuja, Flora Saini, Raju Rathod, and Demon Pavan have been nominated for elimination.

According to voting trends on social media, Sanjana, Rithu, Emmanuel, Thanuja, Flora Saini, Raju Rathod, and Demon Pavan are in a safe zone with the majority of votes. Shrasti Verma and Suman Shetty, however, are in the danger zone.

One of these two will likely be eliminated if there is an eviction this week. If there is no elimination, all the nominated contestants will get another week to prove themselves and stay in the house longer.

The buzz on social media indicates that there will be no elimination this weekend.

We will have to wait and see what happens.

