Bigg Boss Telugu 9: First Week Nominated Contestants List!

One of the most popular reality shows, Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 9, has become the talk of the town since its launch. The show is available on Jio Hotstar and airs every day at 9:30 p.m. on Star Maa.



Last night, the nomination process took place inside the Bigg Boss house. Rithu Chowdary, Suman Shetty, Flora Saini, Sanjana, Shrasti Varma, Ramu Rathod, Emmanuel, and Demon Pawan have been nominated for the first week's elimination.



It remains to be seen who will be eliminated this weekend.



