Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestants Profiles

Finally, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 aired on September 7, 2025, hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. This season is a bit different because there is a mix of celebrities and commoners.

The show has two houses: one for celebrities and another for commoners. It started with 15 contestants—9 celebrities and 6 commoners.



Sanjjanaa Galrani, Suman Shetty, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Flora Saini, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Rithu Chowdary, Bharani Shankar, Shrasti Verma, and Ramu Rathod are the celebrity contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Meanwhile, Srija Dammu, Priya Shetty, Demon Pawan, Harita Harish, Kalyan Padala, and Maryada Manish are the commoner contestants.



Take a look at the celebrity contestants' profiles:



Thanuja Puttaswamy: She is a serial actress who gained wide recognition with Mounaragam. Whether she will stay in the house for a longer time is yet to be seen.



Asha Saini (Flora Saini): She used to perform special songs in Telugu films and is quite popular from Gandii Baat.



Bharani Shankar: He is a popular television star who enjoys a decent fan following thanks to his acting chops in Kartika Deepam.



Sanjjanaa Galrani: She featured in Prabhas’ Bujjigadu movie. Later, she did not feature in many movies but performed some special dance numbers.

Suman Setty: He is a popular comedian who acted in the Telugu hits Jayam and 7/G Brundavan Colony. He made a public appearance after a long time.

Ramu Rathod: He is a folk singer who enjoys a decent fan following. It remains to be seen whether he will win the hearts of the audience with his performance in the game.



Shrasti Verma: She is a Kannada actress and choreographer for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule.



Rithu Chowdary: She rose to fame with Prema Entha Madhuram.

