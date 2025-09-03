 Top
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Confirmed Contestant List With Photos

3 Sept 2025 2:36 PM IST

Bigg Boss Telugu is back with its new season.

Akkineni Nagarjuna

Bigg Boss Telugu is back with its new season. Akkineni Nagarjuna is returning as the host for the show. Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is going to mix of celebs and commoners.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9's grand launch is scheduled to September 7 at 7 PM. The show will be be streaming live on Jio Hotstar and will air on Star Maa.

Take a look at the confirmed contestant list with photos and profiles:


Sanjana Galrani





Thanuja Puttaswamy




Flora Saini




Shrasti Verma






Naga Durga






Jabardast Emmanuel







