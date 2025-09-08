Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Actor Naga Babu Supports Karthika Deepam Star

On Sunday night, Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 started with 15 contestants, including 9 celebrities and 6 commoners, who entered the house. The show has not even been on the air for a full day, and actor Naga Babu has already extended his support to Bharani Shankar, an actor from the serial Karthika Deepam.



He extended his support via an Instagram post, writing, "Wishing my dear Bharani Shankar, who is very close to me, all the very best as he steps into Bigg Boss Season 9. May this journey bring him all the success and recognition he truly deserves! @actor_bharanii #bigbosstelugu".



Here is the post for you:













It remains to be seen how long Bharani Shankar will stay in the house. It is yet to be seen if he will survive for a long time by overcoming all the challenges.



