Know Everything About Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7's Delay

Bigg Boss Malayalam’s new season usually starts in February or March every year. It looks like the upcoming edition of the reality show is likely to be delayed this time.

The new season will be launched in June, if the prevailing situation is anything to go by. The fans of the show are wondering why Season 7 is seeing this unexpected delay.



According to early reports so far, the makers of the show are busy approaching celebrities to participate in the show. The maximization of viewership engagement is on the top of their agenda. The selection process of celebrities for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is in full swing, and the rumored contestants list is expected to be released soon. Rumors are circulating that actor Mohanlal may not return as the host for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, but this has not been officially confirmed yet. If the iconic actor steps down, it remains to be seen who will host the show.



Mohanlal, on the film front, was most recently seen in L2: Empuraan. The political action thriller is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

