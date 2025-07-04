Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Probable Contestants List

Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 is all set to roll soon. The show makers are yet to announce the official premiere date of the upcoming season.

The makers will soon release a promo for Bigg Boss 12. All Bigg Boss lovers are eagerly waiting to know who will participate in the show.

We hear that several celebrities from television, digital creators, and commoners are likely to enter the show. Here is the probable contestants list for Bigg Boss Kannada 12:



Swathi, Sagar Biligowda, Sanjana Burli, Sameer MD, Divya Vasanth, Gagan Srinivas, Shwetha Prasad, Arvind Rathan, Gagana Bari, Vijay Surya, Deepika Gowda, Balu Belgundi, Payal Chengappa, Varun Aradhya, Meghaa Shetty, Dhanush, Amrita Ramamurthy, and Singer Sunil are likely to grace the show. However, the official contestants list for Bigg Boss 12 is yet to be announced.



Actor Kichcha Sudeep will be hosting the upcoming new season of Bigg Boss Kannada 12.

