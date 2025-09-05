Bigg Boss 19: Wild Card Entry Buzz Intensifies

Shikha Malhotra, often referred to as the “first rumoured wildest card entry” of Bigg Boss 19, has once again grabbed the spotlight with her bold opinions on the ongoing Tanya Mittal–Kunika Sadanand controversy.



As Bigg Boss 19 begins to pick up steam with heated debates and clashes inside the house, a video of actress and nurse Shikha Malhotra went viral on social media. In the clip, Shikha openly questioned the attitude of Tanya and Kunika, sarcastically tagging them with the phrase “chor-chor mausere bhai” and calling their behaviour an example of “misleading feminism.”



She further added, “Real feminism is about equality and responsibility, not just making noise on a platform or spreading the wrong message.” Her remarks quickly became the talk of Bigg Boss fans and trended widely across social media. Netizens hailed her bold take, describing it as “straightforward,” “fearless,” and “right on target.”



Wild Card Entry Speculations



Shikha Malhotra’s name has long been in the buzz for a possible wild card entry in Bigg Boss 19. When asked about it in a recent podcast, she candidly stated: “If you’re afraid of controversies and trolling, then this industry is not for you. So, if I get invited to Bigg Boss, I would gladly go.”



Her unapologetic response earned her the tag of a “rumoured BB19 contestant,” and her latest outspoken comments have only fueled the speculation further.



More Than Just Glamour: A Story of Strength



Apart from being an actress, Shikha is also a nursing officer. Despite having shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Fan, she chose service over stardom during the COVID-19 pandemic, working on the frontlines as a nurse.



Her journey has been anything but easy. She not only contracted COVID herself but also suffered a paralytic stroke. After two and a half years of immense struggle, she stood back on her feet, reclaiming both her acting career and her role as a nurse. This resilience is what makes her voice on platforms like Bigg Boss stand out. Her words carry not just glamour but also the weight of experience and survival.

Shikha: The Voice Outside the House

Even while staying outside the Bigg Boss house, Shikha Malhotra has managed to become one of the most talked-about and controversial voices of BB19. Branded as the wildest card entry without even stepping inside, all eyes are now on when her fearless opinions might finally lead her through the famous doors of the Bigg Boss house.