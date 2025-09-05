Bigg Boss 19: Second Week Voting Trends

With each passing day, Bigg Boss 19 is getting more interesting. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers and to stay in the house for a longer time.

There is no doubt that viewers seem to be interested in the contestants' fights and the ongoing arguments on Bigg Boss 19.



Currently, Bigg Boss 19 is in its second week, and the nominated contestants are Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Awez Darbar.

According to the latest voting trends, Kunickaa Sadanand is in the danger zone. It remains to be seen who will face the axe this weekend. In the past, there were surprises.



Last week, there was no elimination. It remains to be seen to whom Salman Khan will show the exit door this week.



Who do you think will get evicted from the house? Let us know in the comments section below.

