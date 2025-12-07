BB19 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Top 5 Finalists, Prize Money, Guests list

The stage is set, the votes are in, and months of drama, tears and fiery clashes have all led to this moment — the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is finally here. After a season packed with shifting alliances, heartwarming bonds and unforgettable breakdowns, the Salman Khan–hosted show is ready to crown its next winner.

What started on August 24 with 18 contestants has now narrowed down to a high-voltage Top 5: Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal. Buzz from early voting trends suggests Gaurav, Farrhana and Amaal are leading the race — but as every Bigg Boss fan knows, the finale often flips the script.

The grand finale airs 7 December, with viewers able to stream it live on JioHotstar at 9:00 pm, while television audiences can catch it on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Though the makers have kept the prize money under wraps, industry reports peg the winner’s reward at a massive ₹50 lakh, along with the coveted Bigg Boss trophy — a prize that carries both prestige and the power to redefine careers.

And adding to the glitz? Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who will spice up the evening as special guests while promoting their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera. Expect a finale that blends celebrity sparkle with the raw unpredictability Bigg Boss fans love.