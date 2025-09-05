Bigg Boss 19 Contestants' Weekly Remuneration
Bigg Boss 19 has returned with a new season, offering a mix of drama and fun for the audience. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show airs daily on Colors TV and JioCinema.
As the contestants settle into the house, they are taking on all the challenges and tasks assigned by Bigg Boss.
Have you ever wondered how much each contestant is paid to be part of the show?
Weekly Remuneration for Bigg Boss Season 19 Contestants:
Gaurav Khanna ₹10–12 lakh
Ashnoor Kaur ₹4–8 lakh
Awez Darbar ₹5–8 lakh
Nagma Mirajkar ₹5–8 lakh
Amaal Mallik ₹2–6 lakh
Tanya Mittal ₹3–6 lakh
Baseer Ali ₹3–6 lakh
Neelam Giri ₹2–4 lakh
Mridul Tiwari ₹4–6 lakh
Zeishan Quadri ₹2–5 lakh
Kunickaa Sadanand ₹2–4 lakh
Farhana Bhatt ₹1–3 lakh
Abhishek Bajaj ₹2–4 lakh
Nehal Chudasama ₹2–4 lakh
Natalia Janoszek ₹3–7 lakh
Pranit More ₹2–3 lakh
It is worth noting that these are only estimated figures from various sources. We are not sure of the exact amount each contestant is getting paid to play the game.