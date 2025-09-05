Bigg Boss 19 Contestants' Weekly Remuneration

Bigg Boss 19 has returned with a new season, offering a mix of drama and fun for the audience. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show airs daily on Colors TV and JioCinema.



As the contestants settle into the house, they are taking on all the challenges and tasks assigned by Bigg Boss.



Have you ever wondered how much each contestant is paid to be part of the show?



Weekly Remuneration for Bigg Boss Season 19 Contestants:



Gaurav Khanna ₹10–12 lakh



Ashnoor Kaur ₹4–8 lakh

Awez Darbar ₹5–8 lakh

Nagma Mirajkar ₹5–8 lakh

Amaal Mallik ₹2–6 lakh

Tanya Mittal ₹3–6 lakh

Baseer Ali ₹3–6 lakh

Neelam Giri ₹2–4 lakh

Mridul Tiwari ₹4–6 lakh

Zeishan Quadri ₹2–5 lakh

Kunickaa Sadanand ₹2–4 lakh

Farhana Bhatt ₹1–3 lakh

Abhishek Bajaj ₹2–4 lakh

Nehal Chudasama ₹2–4 lakh

Natalia Janoszek ₹3–7 lakh

Pranit More ₹2–3 lakh





It is worth noting that these are only estimated figures from various sources. We are not sure of the exact amount each contestant is getting paid to play the game.