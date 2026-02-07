Bhatti: Hyderabad to Become Global Film Hub, Gaddar Awards on Grand Scale

Hyderabad:Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said the Gaddar Film Awards function, scheduled to be held on Ugadi, would be organised on a grand scale with support from the state government, and would be aimed at drawing global film industry attention to Hyderabad.

He was speaking after inaugurating the film screening programme of the awards. Paying tributes to revolutionary poet Gaddar, Bhatti described him as a towering figure who used art as a means of social transformation and dedicated his life to the people. He said the Congress government instituted the awards in Gaddar’s name to honour his ideals, and noted that this year marks the second edition.



Bhatti said Hyderabad should expand beyond being a centre for Telugu cinema and develop into a hub for films across Indian languages. He said the state government was working to position Hyderabad as a global film industry capital, citing favourable climate, skilled workforce and strong law and order.



He said cinema played a role in conveying social messages and generating economic activity, and referred to the Telugu film industry’s global recognition, including achievements at the Oscars. Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said the government was committed to strengthening Hyderabad’s position as a world-class film hub.

