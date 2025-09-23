BBT9: Top Serial Actress to Make Wild Card Entry?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has become the talk of the town on social media. Rumors are doing the rounds about a wild card entry into the house. Actress Suhasini is likely to make a wild card entry. She is a very popular actress and has acted in many serials. She enjoys a strong fan following among the audience.



If Suhasini enters the show, she is expected to entertain the viewers. Her entry could significantly impact the TRP ratings. Although her entry has not been officially confirmed, if she does join the show, she is likely to secure a top position in no time, thanks to her fan base.



