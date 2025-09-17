BBT9: Housemates Target THIS Contestant

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been the talk of the town since it began. Last night, the second week's nominations took place.



The housemates targeted Suman Shetty, with most of them nominating him for not contributing to the house. Suman Shetty hardly plays the game. He defended himself by making valid points.



Many viewers thought Suman Shetty would be evicted last week, but he received a solid number of votes from fans of the show.



Suman Shetty, Bahrain, Harish, Demon Pavan, Flora, and Priya have been nominated for the second week's eviction.



It remains to be seen if he will be saved this week or will have to pack his bags.

