BBK12: Here’s Why YouTuber Got Eliminated On Day 1

Bigg Boss Kannada returns to the silver screen with Season 12. The contestants are ready to test their limits in the house. Last Sunday (September 28), the show went on air and will be aired on Colors Kannada and JioCinema.



To everyone's surprise, there was an unusual eviction in the house. Yes, YouTuber Rakshita Shetty was eliminated from the show within a day of entering the house. She gained a loyal following even though she attempts to talk in Kannada with broken phrases; she also got trolled for it.



The contestants were divided into singles, pairs, and outsiders. Rakshita, Maalu, and Spandana found themselves as outsiders. Bigg Boss's rule was that only two should stay and one had to go. The contestants of the house decided Rakshita's elimination, not the audience.

According to reports, Rakshita was sent home while leaving the house. She was positive, accepted the result, and hasn't blamed anyone in the house.

However, it’s not clear yet whether Rakshita’s elimination is real or fake, but she captured the spotlight in just a day in the house.

