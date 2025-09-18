Exclusive: Natalia Janoszek on Elimination From Bigg Boss 19 House

Natalia Janoszek, a Polish actress and model, made headlines when she debuted with the BB 19 reality show. However, her fans and housemates were surprised as she was eliminated this weekend.

Excerpts:

What about you being eliminated, your experience? How are you looking at your elimination and hereafter, how do you look forward to your journey?

Obviously, I'm a bit sad because it was just three weeks, but on the other hand, I think three weeks is already a good number for staying in a people's house, especially for someone who does not speak fluent Hindi. I feel like I've built really good connections inside the house. So, if that would be a decision made by the people in the house, then I wouldn't be nominated. Sadly, I was in the nominations just because of bad counting and it didn't save me. So, it's funny because two boys that were close to me were the ones who kicked me out of the house. But I don't have any hard feelings. I'm very thankful to Salman Khan for actually giving me a chance to be on Bigg Boss.

Did you know Salman Khan before you entered the Bigg Boss?

Actually, it was my first time seeing Salman Khan in person during Bigg Boss. I would say it's an honour. I know that he's a huge person in Bollywood. I think everybody would love to meet him. So, I was happy. And I will be honest, whenever we had Weekend Ka Var and he was mentioning my name, I didn't know if he's gonna praise me or he's gonna say something bad about me.

Are you regretting the fact that you're out?

Obviously, like people inside the household become my friends and I was lucky, I think, that when I was leaving the house, I had like 16 friends. It's just hard to get back to life and I'm missing them. I'm genuinely missing them.

Which guy attracted you?

I was entering the house without any expectations and the last thing on my mind would be a romance during the reality show. Especially drama reality like Big Boss. Mirdul was the person who approached me first and he was very bubbly and very funny and I feel like we had very light, very funny interactions. And I know these interactions caught the eye of people outside. And even though his English is not good, we somehow managed to make it entertaining. I hope people enjoyed that bond between us. Also, there was Baseer who became my friend because first of all he's speaking good English. He was in a few TV shows so we had some common ground. I was also in different TV shows in Europe so we had something to discuss.

What do you want to say about Konika Lal? You met her inside? What do you have to say about her being so open and expressing all her regrets and positive as well as negative? What do you take away from this openness?

I would say from my point of view, Konica ji was like the magic in the house. For me she was nothing but sweet. She was supporting me a lot. She was my chai mama. She was making chai for me every day. I was part of the kitchen. I was always there for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. So a lot of drama was happening in the kitchen. Sometimes she had her bossy nature going on, especially in the kitchen. She was ruling the kitchen. But you know, she was also the person who... She's been through a lot. So, from my side she had a lot of respect. From my point of view, Konika ji was a nice person. But I know she creates some drama in the house. She has a very strong personality, that's for sure.

If you get work in television and films in Bollywood and down South, are you open to doing films here? Or shows?

I have already done movies in India. I even had some lead roles opposite Ashutosh Rana. Now Masti 4 is coming. It's my next movie so I'm very much curious as well. I really wait for people to see because we had great fun on the set. There's one more movie coming from a huge production house that we shot this year. And it's coming at the beginning of a new year, if I'm correct. Well, I can't share much details right now. I will be opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's son. So that's my second movie that is coming soon. I hope I will be able to share more details soon. We shot this one partly in India, partly in London. I’m discussing new movies and I'm really excited about new movie projects coming because my main thing is being an actress. Looking forward to this one. And with Riteish Deshmukh, I worked on Housefull 5. So, it was great that we again had a chance to work together. I feel like both movies will be great. Obviously, because I'm in it. [Laughs aloud] I feel this is just the beginning.