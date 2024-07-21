Highest paid actors on Indian television

The topic of the earnings of television celebrities has always been a hot one. Television serials in India are widely watched thus names like Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) and Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa) have become popular household names. With these actors demanding lakhs per episode, the industry has acquired the reputation of being very generous.Here are some of India’s highest paid television actors whose earnings would surprise you:1. Rupali GangulyRupali Ganguly, Monisha from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai as well as Anupamaa from Anupamaa, is considered as one the top earning actresses in the TV space. For her role on Anumpamaa that has been topping TRP charts consistently, she reportedly charges INR 3 lakh per episode.2. Dilip JoshiDilip Joshi started his acting journey with the movie Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 and he is popularly known for Jethalal’s character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He featured in a number of stage plays and Bollywood movies such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, One 2 Ka 4, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani etc. On an average, Joshi earns between INR1.5-2 lakh per episode thereby having a huge fan base.3. Tejasswi PrakashAfter winning Big Boss season fifteen, Tejasswi Prakash starred alongside Simba Nagpal in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin six where she earned two lakhs per episode. She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season ten.4. Karan KundrraKaran Kundrra, at present seen in Laughter Chefs with Arjun Bijlani, earned approximately Rs 3 lakh per episode for his last show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. His appearances also include shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Dil Hi Toh Hai, as well as participation in Bigg Boss 15.5. Divyanka TripathiDivyanka Tripathi, an actress from the show Yeh hai mohabbatein was recently robbed off 10 lakhs while on her vacation to Europe. She developed a solid fan base by playing Ishita and is said to have made between RS1.5-2 lakhs per episode.6. Shweta TiwariShweta Tiwari, a notable name in the television industry and winner of Season 4 of Bigg Boss TV series has recently revealed her fees for her role increased from Rs 5000 to Rs 2.25 lakh per day in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.. She was last seen in Main Hoon Aparajita and is part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.7. Harshad ChopdaDr Abhimanyu Birla played by Harshad Chopra who featured in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is reported to have earned RS3 lakhs every time he appeared on set. He became famous through Bepannah.8. Shraddha AryaShraddha Arya playing Preeta on Kundali Bhagya makes about RS1.5 lakhs each episode she features in currently The show recently celebrated seven years with a grand celebration.9. Gaurav KhannaGaurav Khanna, who is popular for his role as Anuj in Anupamaa, reportedly earns about Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. Some of the other shows he has been a part of are C.I.D and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam.These TV personalities have earned handsomely that showcases their success with the masses and insiders too.