Another Contestant Falls! Raftaar Ousted As The Traitors Heats Up

The reality show The Traitors on Prime Video has taken an interesting turn with the elimination of contestant Raftaar in the sixth episode.

Raftaar was voted out during the Circle of Shaq after receiving the majority of votes, despite maintaining his innocence throughout the episode. His elimination followed that of Ashish Vidyarthi.



In the preceding episodes, Raftaar had been under scrutiny, particularly after Sufi Motiwala raised suspicions about his involvement as a potential traitor.

Sufi argued that Raftaar, if indeed a traitor, might have strategically named himself to avoid suspicion. Raftaar countered by stating that such a tactic would be unwise.



Strategic gameplay, shifting alliances, and unexpected revelations characterize the show, which typically thrives on mind games, alliances, and shocking betrayals.

