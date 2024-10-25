CID to make a comeback

The evergreen show for investigative crime enthusiasts around the globe, CID, is ready to return with another interesting and engaging storyline with its old cast. This time the ever-popular characters will be played by Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, as well as Aditya Srivastava who make a special appearance as ACP Pradyuman, Daya & Abhijeet for the audiences. Following the first trailer which was released through the pages of Sony TV social media platforms, Cid fans quickly took to twitter, thanking the writers for the show as well as reminiscing on past seasons.

Once the teaser was uploaded, twitter didn’t seem to calm down as fans voiced their memories and excitement of who used to watch CID in their childhood. Several still believe that CID was one of the top-rank shows aired on television and rejoiced to see the old cast members back on the screen for another round.

"A unique fan of the show said: ‘Jiska mujhe tha intezaar, vo ghadi aa gayi… CID abhi bhoot aa …’ So many things associated with this show. There was some really loving memory with Freddy Sir [the late actor Dinesh Phadnis]. This time, I hope Sony doesn’t do them dirty again. ” Another fan brought life to the rumour with, ‘the real OG of Indian telly is back to rule again.’” Others interjected, ‘The OGs are back with a bang!!’ Undoubtedly it was a touch of nostalgia for a lot of fans, where one wrote, “CID is back with season 2, and how much i look foward to watch this again!!”

It's true that fans are quite ecstatic to see a show they grew up watching getting revived but some people are expecting too much from the new season. Meanwhile this week, fans had quite a rude awakening as some reported feeling disappointed and were vocal that ‘the new season should not in fact tarnish or dilute the premise set out in the first season.’ One such fan shared their hopes: ‘Hope the makers don’t ruin the original concept,’ which is a valid fear for many viewers who want a classic remade but don’t want the show to lose its roots.

Going by all the news and updates surrounding CID with the teaser out, this revisionist show’s target audience seems to be garnering quite a strong following. With the two lead actors making up and fans clamouring for the show to return, there’s plenty for fans to get excited for this one.