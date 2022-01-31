Entertainment Television 31 Jan 2022 Tejasswi Prakash win ...
Entertainment, Television

Tejasswi Prakash wins 'Bigg Boss' season 15

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2022, 9:06 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2022, 9:06 am IST
Prakash entered the show as a title favourite, courtesy her popularity as a TV star
Tejasswi Prakash with the 'Bigg Boss' season 15 trophy. (Photo: Twitter/@itsmetejasswi)
 Tejasswi Prakash with the 'Bigg Boss' season 15 trophy. (Photo: Twitter/@itsmetejasswi)

Mumbai: TV star Tejasswi Prakash on Saturday beat actor-model Pratik Sehajpal to emerge as the winner of reality show "Bigg Boss" season 15.

Prakash, known for starring on "Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur", took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with Rs 40 Lakh cash prize.

 

The winner was announced by the show's host, superstar Salman Khan.

Sehajpal was the first runner up, while Prakash's actor-boyfriend Karan Kundra finished third.

Actor Shamita Shetty finished fourth while choreographer Nishant Bhat opted out of the finale race and took home Rs 10 Lakh, finishing on the fifth spot.

Prakash entered the show as a title favourite, courtesy her popularity as a TV star.

The 28-year-old actor was known for displaying her competitive and fierce side. During the course of the show, Prakash fell in love with Kundra and the couple became a fan favourite.

 

Sehajpal, who was one of the finalists on "Bigg Boss OTT" last year, also remained popular throughout the show.

The grand finale saw Bollywood star Deepika Padukone promote her upcoming film "Gehraiyaan" along with co-stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

The finale was also attended by former Bigg Boss winners including Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik and Shweta Tiwari.

Among the highlights of the finale was "Bigg Boss" 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill paying a tribute to her late partner Sidharth Shukla, who was the winner of the said season. Shukla passed away last year.

 

Both Gill and Khan got visibly emotional and shared a hug, remembering Shukla. At one point, Khan asked the "Bigg Boss" crew for tissues as he and Gill couldn't hold back their tears.

Khan, who was always fond of Gill, said it had been an extremely difficult time for her and Shukla's mother.

"I keep talking to Sidharth's mom. It's time to move on. You have a bright, beautiful future ahead. Do lots of good work and be happy," he told Gill.

...
Tags: bigg boss, tejasswi prakash
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Horoscope 31 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Entertainment

Priyamani

‘I’m in the best phase of my career: Priya Mani

Anand Sai with Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan motivated me a lot in my life: Anand Sai

Kabir Duhan Singh

Working with Gunasekhar sir was liberating: Kabir Duhan Singh

Movie poster of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. (Photo: Twitter/@aliaa08)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to release on Feb 25



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Television

A biopic on PV Narasimha Rao

Alia Bhatt

New 'Game of Thrones' animated shows in the works at HBO Max

While a single animated project was previously reported to be in development in January, the streamer is now working on at least two more potential shows, as per reports. (Image: Social Media)

'Ramayan' fame Arvind Trivedi passes away at 82

Arvind Trivedi (Instagram)

Netizen mourns death of 'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth instead of Sidharth Shukla

Siddharth shared a screenshot of a post that read

Bigg Boss OTT pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth died of a heart attack on September 2. (Photo: Twitter/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->