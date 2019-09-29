Dance Deewane grand finale: Vishal Sonkar crowned the ultimate winner

Mumbai: A stage which proved time and again that age is just a number and a passion for dance is the only language, saw a thrilling culmination to months of intense competition as Vishal Sonkar was crowned the winner of Dance Deewane Season 2 in a grand finale. Vishal Sonkar from 2nd generation beat finalists Twisha Patel & Vihaan Trivedi from 1st generation and Mehul Mehta from 3rd generation to win the coveted trophy and grand prize. For the first time ever, the show has seen 2nd generation as the winner. Produced by Dreams Vault Media and Presented by Colgate, Dance Deewane has consistently raised the bar of live performances and made a special place in the hearts of viewers with many memorable moments.

The grand finale of Dance Deewane was a tribute to the passion of dance with performances by special guest stars, including the desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas and superstar Salman Khan. The finale was a fine blend of soulful and upbeat performances. Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire with her scintillating performance and Salman Khan thrilled the audience as he gave them a sneak peek into his upcoming reality show Bigg Boss. Ace director Shashank Khaitan, and choreographer par excellence, Tushar Kalia dazzled the contestants and audience with their wit and humour. The show's host Arjun Bijlani left the audience in splits with his comic timing.

Throughout the season, Vishal consistently impressed the judges with his incredible dance techniques, his innovative choreography and inimitable style. He displayed his truest passion for dance as he stepped out of his comfort zone and undertook hours of grueling rehearsals to give the contest his very best shot. He explored maximum dance styles to impress the judges and make a space for himself in the hearts of viewers.

Speaking about the Grand Finale of Dance Deewane, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer– Hindi Mass Entertainment said, “ At COLORS, we have always believed in providing a platform to people who dare to dream and have the ability to chase their dreams and bring them to life. Dance Deewane has opened the platform to contestants across generations, giving them a once in a lifetime opportunity. We are very happy that this season too lived up to the expectations we have set for ourselves. We have yet again had a fantastic mix of contestants across generations who have set new benchmarks with their excellent performances. Whilst all our contestants are true winners, as a rule of the game, there could only be one winner, and India chose XX. We wish him all the best for the future and thank the audience for their continued overwhelming support. ”

Bestowed with high praise on winning the title, winner Vishal said,“I am beyond words to express every moment I’ve had on Dance Deewane Season 2, and I know that it is something I will cherish all my life. It has been a wonderful journey and I want to congratulate my co contestants who also put their heart and soul into their performances. I am happy that I will take back lessons that shall stand me in good stead all through my dancing career. I sincerely thank the judges for their honest feedback and constant encouragement that made me strive hard to reach here. I am also thankful to my mom for her push and support without which I could not have achieved this moment. I would also like to thank my audience and everyone who have extended their undying support all through and made this win possible.”

Concluding the second season on a high note, Producer Arvind Rao, Dreams Vault Media said, “The entire journey of Dance Deewane season 2 has been enriching as we set a vision for ourselves and strived very hard to achieve it. The show spearheaded the theme “Yahan Deewangi Nahi Kisi Ki Kam… Dekhenge Kis Generation Mein Hai Dum” where contestants across three generations with varied backgrounds showcased the struggles, fought stereotypes and astounded the audiences and judges with some stellar performances. I congratulate Vishal and all the other contestants for putting their best foot forward and wish them luck for their future endeavors.”

As the curtains come down on Dance Deewane, the other entertainers who made it a stellar show are the eccentric show host, Arjun Bijlani and the trio talent masters - celebrated director, Shashank Khaitan, choreographer Tushar Kalia, world renowned Priyank Chopra with dancing diva Madhuri Dixit who made a special appearance in the show. Superstar Salman Khan also created a vivacious aura with his distinctive personality and resplendent energy. Madhuri Dixit and Priyanka Chopra Jonas set the stage on fire as they danced to Pinga and Dola Re Dola Re. All the final performances by contestants were dedicated to Salman Khan leading to the announcement of the winner Dance Deewane Season 2 which had a successful run will make way by the much-awaited reality show - Bigg Boss.