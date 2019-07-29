Entertainment Television 29 Jul 2019 Bigg Boss Tamil 3 co ...
Entertainment, Television

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant groped women on buses; Chinmayi Sripaada slams channel

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 29, 2019, 11:57 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 12:00 pm IST
Actor Saravanan revealed that during his college days, he used to take buses so that he could grope female passengers.
Chinmayi Sripaada and Kamal Haasan. (Photo: Instagram)
Mumbai: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has recently slammed Bigg Boss Tamil makers on Twitter after a male contestant claimed that he'd groped women on public transport.

In a weekend special episode, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 host Kamal Haasan conducted an interactive session with the fellow contestants. During the interaction, actor Saravanan revealed that during his college days, he used to take buses so that he could grope female passengers.

 

Shockingly, his remark was received with cheers and applause. Reacting to the same, singer Chinmayi Sripaada wrote, "A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn."

After Chinmayi's tweet, many Twitterati started giving their opinion on the same.

See tweets here:

 

 

 

Meanwhile, in a weekend special episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, Meera Mithun got eliminated from the house.

