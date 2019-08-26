Entertainment Television 26 Aug 2019 TV actress harassed ...
Entertainment, Television

TV actress harassed by petrol pump employees in Kolkata

PTI
Published Aug 26, 2019, 11:28 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 11:30 am IST
The actress and her parents had gone to the petrol pump in Kasba area this morning to refuel their vehicle.
TV actress harassed by petrol pump employees in Kolkata. (Representational Image)
 TV actress harassed by petrol pump employees in Kolkata. (Representational Image)

Kolkata: A popular television actress was on Sunday allegedly assaulted by employees of a petrol pump in southern Kolkata after she had an argument with them for refilling her vehicle's fuel tank more than she had asked for, a police officer said.

The actress and her parents had gone to the petrol pump in Kasba area this morning to refuel their vehicle. She alleged that despite she asking the employees to fill fuel worth Rs 1,500, they put in more than that into the vehicle's tank, the officer said. "When questioned why they put fuel more than what was asked for, employees at the petrol pump said it was a mistake but we have to pay for the excess fuel. When my father denied, they allegedly abused my father and tried to assault him. They even took away the key of our car. It was then that I intervened and called up police dialling 100," the actress said.

 

The actress later narrated the incident on a social networking website. Nobody has been arrested but an investigation is on, the police officer said. Police collected CCTV footage from the petrol pump, he added.

...
Tags: tv actress, assault, harassment, kolkata, crime
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Niki Shah.

Keeping it less with right amount is always enough: Niki Shah

Dwayne Johnson with Lauren Hashian. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/ TheRock)

Dwayne Johnson opens up about private wedding ceremony, calls it 'phenomenal'

Sobhita Dhulipala. (Photo: Instagram/ sobhitad)

'Bard of Blood' explores gender dynamics, fear: Sobhita Dhulipala

Huy Nguyen.

Here's all about Huy Nguyen’s passion for cars & captions!



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Mahindra Marazzo: In pics

The XL6 is priced between Rs 9.79 lakh and Rs 11.46 lakh, the Marazzo goes for RS 10.35 lakh to Rs 14.76 lakh.
 

Irmim Shamim becomes J&K's first woman to clear MBBS AIIMS exam

Belonging to a backward community and struggling with financial woes, Shamim took all the challenges coming on her way head-on. (Photo: ANI)
 

Dwayne Johnson opens up about private wedding ceremony, calls it 'phenomenal'

Dwayne Johnson with Lauren Hashian. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/ TheRock)
 

Skip Apple AirPods for the best true wireless earbuds money can buy

On paper,the Sony WF-1000XM3 are the best noise cancelling true wireless earphones money can buy.
 

Forget iPhone 11; this is the beastly flagship smartphone you really need

The camera on Galaxy S11 is expected to be revolutionary.
 

Apple can hear you have sex through nearby iPhones, reveals ex-employee

The company has time and time again promoted themselves as the only tech company users can trust. (Photo: NYTimes)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Television

Rakhi Sawant confirms marrying NRI, her honeymoon pics go viral; see

Rakhi Sawant. (Photo: Instagram)

House of intrigue

A scene from the drama

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

Mandira Bedi. (Photos: Instagram)

TV actor Shruti Yogi shares her fitness mantra

Shruti Yogi.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant groped women on buses; Chinmayi Sripaada slams channel

Chinmayi Sripaada and Kamal Haasan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham