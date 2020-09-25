The Indian Premier League 2020

Kannada TV anchor Anushree summoned by Mangaluru police in drugs case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Sep 25, 2020, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2020, 1:07 pm IST
Anushree hails from Mangaluru and is now settled in Bengaluru
Kannada actress Anushree (Pic courtesy:Instagram)
Mangaluru City Police who are tracking the drug links have now sent a notice to actress cum anchor Anushree.

Anushree hails from Mangaluru and is now settled in Bengaluru. Mangaluru Police had arrested actor choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty and his friend Akeel on Sep 19. Since then the police had started tracking the drug links in the city. As part of the investigation, the police have also sent notices to those who are associated with these people.

 

Sources said that the notice was issued as she knew Kishore Aman Shetty and also Tarun very closely. The Mangaluru police team which had been to the residence of Anushree in Bengaluru on Thursday handed over the notice.

The police have not set any specific date but have asked her to come at her convenience. Meanwhile speaking to the media, Anushree agreed that she knew Tarun and Kishore but also added that she never goes to any party.

She had said that she would appear before the police and give the necessary details.

 

Tags: sandalwood drug scandal, kannada tv actress anushree
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


