Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Television 24 Jun 2019 Bigg Boss Tamil 3: H ...
Entertainment, Television

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Here's the confirmed list of contestants

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 24, 2019, 3:32 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 3:34 pm IST
The host Kamal Haasan introduced us 15 contestants at the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.
Bigg Boss Tamil 3 host Kamal Haasan.
 Bigg Boss Tamil 3 host Kamal Haasan.

Mumbai: Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 has begun and list of contestants this year will surely spice up the season.

The host Kamal Haasan introduced us 15 contestants at the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Notably, the National Award winning filmmaker Cheran is one of the contestants this year and on the other hand, veteran actor Vijaykumar's daughter Vanita too is a part of the show.

 

So here's the confirmed contestant list of Bigg Boss Tamil 3:

Abhirami Venkatachalam

Saravanan

Cheran

Fathima Babu

Losliya Mariyanesan

Reshma Pasupuleti

Mugen Rao

Sakshi Agarwal

Sandy

Jangiri Madhumitha

Kavin

Sherin Shringar

Vanitha Vijayakumar

Mohan Vaithya

Tharshan Thiyagarajah

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Tamil 3 updates.

...
Tags: bigg boss, bigg boss tamil 3, bigg boss tamil 3 contestant list, kamal haasan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana featuring in Article 15 trailer. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Did you know? Ayushmann Khurrana wrapped up Article 15 in 30 days

Salman Khan as host on ‘Bigg Boss.’

Salman Khan charges this much amount for Bigg Boss 13; find out

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Cuteness Overloaded: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's cosy picture breaking the internet

Kabir Singh poster. (Photo: Instagram)

Kabir Singh BO collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor's film records blockbuster weekend



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Why every woman must solo travel

Reading some articles online and talking to other women who have solo travelled can imbibe you with confidence. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Want to have child from estranged husband? Maharashtra court allows

The woman had pleaded before the court to conceive another child through the in-vitro fertilisation or restoration of conjugal relations, The Times of India reported.
 

Abhinandan's moustache should be made national moustache: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

After Varthaman's returned to India, his swashbuckling gunsliger moustache and equally suave hairstyle has become the new fad among men across the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

BMC declares Maharashtra CM's official residence defaulter, 18 ministers also in list

The total amount of the bill pending is around Rs 7,44,981, according to BMC. (Photo: ANI)
 

Salman Khan charges this much amount for Bigg Boss 13; find out

Salman Khan as host on ‘Bigg Boss.’
 

Had bhang in India: UK PM contender Jeremy Hunt on naughtiest thing he's done

Hunt, 52, said it was disrespectful for Johnson to have turned down the opportunity for a televised head-to-head debate on Sky television. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Television

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu: Here's the tentative list of contestants

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu logo. (Photo: Twitter)

Yoga Day 2019: TV celebs want yoga to be introduced in schools; read why

World Yoga Day 2019.

World Music Day 2019: TV actors talk about why they love music

World Music Day, TV actors talk about the importance of music in their lives.

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 3 in trouble; petition filed in Madras High Court

A still from the trailer of Bigg Boss Tamil.

After calling Virat, Rohit 'naughty daddies', Mahika teases Pak captain Sarfaraz

Mahika Sharma and Sarfaraz Ahmed. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham