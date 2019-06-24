Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Here's the confirmed list of contestants

Mumbai: Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 has begun and list of contestants this year will surely spice up the season.
The host Kamal Haasan introduced us 15 contestants at the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Notably, the National Award winning filmmaker Cheran is one of the contestants this year and on the other hand, veteran actor Vijaykumar's daughter Vanita too is a part of the show.
So here's the confirmed contestant list of Bigg Boss Tamil 3:
Abhirami Venkatachalam
Saravanan
Cheran
Fathima Babu
Losliya Mariyanesan
Reshma Pasupuleti
Mugen Rao
Sakshi Agarwal
Sandy
Jangiri Madhumitha
Kavin
Sherin Shringar
Vanitha Vijayakumar
Mohan Vaithya
Tharshan Thiyagarajah
Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Tamil 3 updates....