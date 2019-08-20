Entertainment Television 20 Aug 2019 Akali Dal leader wan ...
Entertainment, Television

Akali Dal leader wants to remove Saif Ali Khan's scene from Sacred Games 2; read why

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 20, 2019, 4:47 pm IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 4:58 pm IST
Sirsa also urged Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javedkar to take legal action against Netflix and Sacred Games 2.
Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games 2. (Photo: YouTube)
 Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games 2. (Photo: YouTube)

Mumbai: Delhi MLA and Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who was in news for accusing Karan Johar of allegedly hosting drug party with Bollywood celebrities, has slammed recently released web series, Sacred Games 2.

The Akali Dal spokesperson has demanded that a scene from Sacred Games 2 should be deleted immediately as it hurts Sikh religious sentiments. Well, the scene shows Sartaj Singh played by Saif, throwing his 'Kada' away which is considered as a religious symbol by the faith.

 

Sirsa also urged Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javedkar to take legal action against Netflix and Sacred Games season 2.

"I wonder why Bollywood continues to disrespect our religious symbols! Anurag Kashyap deliberatly puts this scene in #SacredGamesS2 where Saif Ali Khan throws his Kada in sea! A KADA is not an ordinary ornament. It’s the pride of Sikhs & a blessing of Guru Sahib @NetflixIndia @ANI,” Sirsa wrote, adding, “Why was the main character made Sikh if you didn’t do any research on the identity of Sikhs & how 5 kakaars (including Kada) are quintessential for Sikhs @NetflixIndia I demand removal of this scene asap or we will take legal action against the production team.” he tweeted.

See other tweets here:

 

 

Sacred Games 2 started streaming on Independence Day. The show also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi and Kalki Koechlin.

...
Tags: sacred games 2, saif ali khan, sacred games 2 controversy, manjinder sirsa, akali dal, sikh community
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Tom & Jerry is better than Sacred Games 2: Netizens bash Saif-Nawaz's Netflix series
We're responsible filmmakers: Vikramaditya Motwane on 'Sacred Games 2'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to steal show in Sacred Games 2?

Latest From Entertainment

Gerard Butler in the still from the film.

Gerard Butler finds extraordinary toughness in real situations: Vic Armstrong

Anushka Sharma memes. (Photo: Twitter)

Anushka Sharma's colourful bikini picture sparks hilarious memes; check out

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser. (Photo: YouTube)

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Megastar Chiranjeevi brings magic on-screen; watch

Manju Warrier.

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier stuck in Himachal floods



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anushka Sharma's colourful bikini picture sparks hilarious memes; check out

Anushka Sharma memes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chennai beach sparkling with blue glow leaves netizens with breathtaking visuals

According to marine experts, the blue glow in water is known as bioluminescence. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Megastar Chiranjeevi brings magic on-screen; watch

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: Crocodile crosses over fence in Florida

Photo: Representational image
 

‘I’m here 24x7’: Rohingya youth share stories on social media

The refugees then share their stories directly with the public through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. (Photo: File)
 

Woman visits hospital thinking she has kidney stones, give birth to triplets

‘You don't ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing,’ she said in an interview. (Photo: Facebook | Dannette Giltz)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Television

Nadia White-shining with her art to intensify one's personality with fitness & makeup

She wants to spread the love of make up and colors and attain the fame and name in the profession with all her hard work.

Rakhi Sawant confirms marrying NRI, her honeymoon pics go viral; see

Rakhi Sawant. (Photo: Instagram)

House of intrigue

A scene from the drama

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

Mandira Bedi. (Photos: Instagram)

TV actor Shruti Yogi shares her fitness mantra

Shruti Yogi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham