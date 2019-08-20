Akali Dal leader wants to remove Saif Ali Khan's scene from Sacred Games 2; read why

Mumbai: Delhi MLA and Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who was in news for accusing Karan Johar of allegedly hosting drug party with Bollywood celebrities, has slammed recently released web series, Sacred Games 2.

The Akali Dal spokesperson has demanded that a scene from Sacred Games 2 should be deleted immediately as it hurts Sikh religious sentiments. Well, the scene shows Sartaj Singh played by Saif, throwing his 'Kada' away which is considered as a religious symbol by the faith.

Sirsa also urged Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javedkar to take legal action against Netflix and Sacred Games season 2.

"I wonder why Bollywood continues to disrespect our religious symbols! Anurag Kashyap deliberatly puts this scene in #SacredGamesS2 where Saif Ali Khan throws his Kada in sea! A KADA is not an ordinary ornament. It’s the pride of Sikhs & a blessing of Guru Sahib @NetflixIndia @ANI,” Sirsa wrote, adding, “Why was the main character made Sikh if you didn’t do any research on the identity of Sikhs & how 5 kakaars (including Kada) are quintessential for Sikhs @NetflixIndia I demand removal of this scene asap or we will take legal action against the production team.” he tweeted.

Sacred Games 2 started streaming on Independence Day. The show also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi and Kalki Koechlin.