  
Entertainment Television 19 Nov 2022 Several big movies t ...
Entertainment, Television

Several big movies to keep you hooked on to OTT this week

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 19, 2022, 4:36 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2022, 4:36 pm IST
Chiranjeevi in GodFather (By Arrangement)
 Chiranjeevi in GodFather (By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Several small-budget films have been lined up for release at theatres this week but mass blockbusters are ready for streaming on the OTT.

A teenager promises his mother that he would not get close any girl till he gets married. Cut the scene, the boy grows into a youth and falls in love with a girl. Did the boy marry the girl whom he loved or that chosen by his mother? To know more about this, Aha Na Pellanta, a web series starring Raj Tharun and Shivani Rajasekhar as the lead pair. The publicity pictures reveal that comedy is the theme of the entertaining series directed by Sanjeev Reddy. It is being streamed on Zee 5.

Spy thriller ‘Sardar’ starring Karthi was a blockbuster hit recording Rs 100 crore box office collections. This movie has been readied for OTT streaming. AHA bought the Telugu and Tamil OTT streaming rights of the film and it would be streamed on November 18 in both the languages. The film was crafted by P.S. Mitran.

During Dasara, Chiranjeevi’s hit ‘Godfather’ was released at the theatres. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film received good talk from the audience. There is talk that the film made Rs 100 crore box office collection. The movie would be streamed on Netflix on November 19. The film is a remake of Malayalam superhit Lucifer. Salman Khan, Nayanathara and Satyadev played some key roles in the movie made as a political drama.

Netflix

The Wonder (Hollywood) Novemebr 16

1899 (Hollywood) November 17

Return to Christmas Creek (Hollywood) November 17

Islet (Hollywood) November 19, 2022

Slumber land (Hollywood) November 18

Inside Job (series) November 18

Reign Supreme Season-1 (French) November 18

Amazon Prime Video

Hostel Days Season -3 (web series Hindi) November 16

The sex life of college girls (web series) November 18

Disney+Hotstar

The Santa Claus November 16

Iravatam (Tamil/Telugu) November 17

Sitaramam (Tamil) November 18

Zee 5

Country Mafia (web series )November 18

Sonyliv

Anal Meele Pani Tuli (Tamil) November 18

Wonder woman (Telugu) November 18

...
Tags: ott releases, events this week
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Entertainment

A poster of Tamil movie Anel Meley Pani Thuli (By Arrangement)

Anel Meley Pani Thuli: Resilience was her reply

Initially, Bollywood’s popular villain Arjun Rampal was finalized to play the role of the villain in HHVM but due to delay in allotment of dates by the Power Star, Rampal has reportedly dropped out of the film. The PK film’s director Krish Jagarlamudi consulted Bobby Deol (in picture) to ask him play the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the movie. — DC Image

Bobby Deol to debut in Tollywood with PK

The interesting part of the entire film is that it deals with a slice of life scenario without having to take sides. (Photo: Twitter)

Movie Review | Drishyam 2, an interesting carry forward from the original

A poster of Wonder Women (Image: Sony Liv)

Wonder Women: An ode to sorority



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Television

Horse riding through the lockdown

Pranitha Subhash

Netflix hosts world premiere of superhero film 'Minnal Murali'

The film's lead actor Tovino Thomas along with Guru Somasundaram, and Vasisht marked their presence at the event, which was held on Thursday night in association with the Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival. Director Basil Joseph and producers Sophia Paul, Kevin Paul and Cedin Paul have also attended the premiere. (via ANI)

New 'Game of Thrones' animated shows in the works at HBO Max

While a single animated project was previously reported to be in development in January, the streamer is now working on at least two more potential shows, as per reports. (Image: Social Media)

'Ramayan' fame Arvind Trivedi passes away at 82

Arvind Trivedi (Instagram)

A biopic on PV Narasimha Rao

Alia Bhatt
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->