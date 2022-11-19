Several big movies to keep you hooked on to OTT this week

HYDERABAD: Several small-budget films have been lined up for release at theatres this week but mass blockbusters are ready for streaming on the OTT.

A teenager promises his mother that he would not get close any girl till he gets married. Cut the scene, the boy grows into a youth and falls in love with a girl. Did the boy marry the girl whom he loved or that chosen by his mother? To know more about this, Aha Na Pellanta, a web series starring Raj Tharun and Shivani Rajasekhar as the lead pair. The publicity pictures reveal that comedy is the theme of the entertaining series directed by Sanjeev Reddy. It is being streamed on Zee 5.

Spy thriller ‘Sardar’ starring Karthi was a blockbuster hit recording Rs 100 crore box office collections. This movie has been readied for OTT streaming. AHA bought the Telugu and Tamil OTT streaming rights of the film and it would be streamed on November 18 in both the languages. The film was crafted by P.S. Mitran.

During Dasara, Chiranjeevi’s hit ‘Godfather’ was released at the theatres. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film received good talk from the audience. There is talk that the film made Rs 100 crore box office collection. The movie would be streamed on Netflix on November 19. The film is a remake of Malayalam superhit Lucifer. Salman Khan, Nayanathara and Satyadev played some key roles in the movie made as a political drama.

Netflix

The Wonder (Hollywood) Novemebr 16

1899 (Hollywood) November 17

Return to Christmas Creek (Hollywood) November 17

Islet (Hollywood) November 19, 2022

Slumber land (Hollywood) November 18

Inside Job (series) November 18

Reign Supreme Season-1 (French) November 18

Amazon Prime Video

Hostel Days Season -3 (web series Hindi) November 16

The sex life of college girls (web series) November 18

Disney+Hotstar

The Santa Claus November 16

Iravatam (Tamil/Telugu) November 17

Sitaramam (Tamil) November 18

Zee 5

Country Mafia (web series )November 18

Sonyliv

Anal Meele Pani Tuli (Tamil) November 18

Wonder woman (Telugu) November 18