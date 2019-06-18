Bigg Boss 12's ex-contestant Jasleen Matharu files complaint against Deepak Thakur

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 12 ex-contestant Jasleen Matharu has recently filed a police complaint against the singer and her co-contestant, Deepak Thakur. Reportedly, Jasleen filed a complaint against Deepak for making a distasteful TikTok video on her.

In the video, a kid is seen with Deepak and says he wanted to go to Bigg Boss. When Deepak asks him what he would do there, the kid says, 'Main khaunga, peeunga, ash kaunga aur Jasleen ke saath swimming pool mein nahaunga.' On this answer, Deepak replies to the kid saying, 'waah, kya uttam vichaar hain aapke.'

This video offended Jasleen a lot and expressed her shock to Telly Masala. Reportedly, Jasleen along with her father went to the Oshiwara police station to file the police complaint against Deepak. The police later called Deepak asked him to apologise.

Later, Deepak posted a video and said that he didn't do it intentionally.

Watch the video here: