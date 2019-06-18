Cricket World Cup 2019

Bigg Boss 12's ex-contestant Jasleen Matharu files complaint against Deepak Thakur

Jasleen filed a complaint against Deepak for making a distasteful TikTok video on her.
Jasleen Matharu and Deepak Thakur. (Photo: Instagram)
Mumbai: Bigg Boss 12 ex-contestant Jasleen Matharu has recently filed a police complaint against the singer and her co-contestant, Deepak Thakur. Reportedly, Jasleen filed a complaint against Deepak for making a distasteful TikTok video on her.

In the video, a kid is seen with Deepak and says he wanted to go to Bigg Boss. When Deepak asks him what he would do there, the kid says, 'Main khaunga, peeunga, ash kaunga aur Jasleen ke saath swimming pool mein nahaunga.' On this answer, Deepak replies to the kid saying, 'waah, kya uttam vichaar hain aapke.'

 

This video offended Jasleen a lot and expressed her shock to Telly Masala. Reportedly, Jasleen along with her father went to the Oshiwara police station to file the police complaint against Deepak. The police later called Deepak asked him to apologise.

Later, Deepak posted a video and said that he didn't do it intentionally.

Such a shameless creature you are deepak thakur Agar koi tumhari behen ke sath pool mein nahane ko bolega to wo tereko funny lagega? Have some shame bludy hell Kis angle se tereko funny laga wo...... Looser Publicity ke liye to tu kar raha hai... Apni wahiyad aur ghatiya harkato mein ek ladki ka naam use karna funny hai Looser😡😡😡😡 Kha ka celebrity hai tu jab ek ladki ki izzat karni nahi aati. Pehle ek achha insan ban itna mat gir😡😡😡 . . . . . . . . . . . . #deepakthakurfans #deepak #deepakthakur #jasleenmathru #respectgirls #bb12 #biggboss #colorstv #shameless #tiktok #fuckinglooser #dirty #publicity #idioticness #bludyhell #deepakthakur

A post shared by sree lover (mohini)💕 (@sreesanth_lover.36) on

 

