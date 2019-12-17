Entertainment Television 17 Dec 2019 Will approach higher ...
Entertainment, Television

Will approach higher court: Payal Rohatgi's lawyer

ANI
Published Dec 17, 2019, 10:18 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2019, 10:19 am IST
Rohatgi was arrested and sent to eight-day judicial custody by a local court in Bundi, Rajasthan on Monday.
Payal Rohatgi.
 Payal Rohatgi.

Bundi: The lawyer of actor Payal Rohatgi, who was arrested and sent to judicial custody said his client had the freedom of expression was guaranteed under the Constitution and they will approach a higher court in the matter.

"The bail plea was made on the basis of freedom of speech which is a fundamental right. In the video shared by Payal, she has said things based on the biography of M.O (Mundappallil Oommen) Mathai, the personal assistant of Jawaharlal Nehru, which is available on social media. She has shared it solely on the basis of that biography," Rohatgi's lawyer Bhupendra Saxena told ANI.

 

"The bail plea was listed in court which had rejected it and has sent her to judicial custody," Saxena said adding that they will approach the higher court to get her freed.

Rohatgi was arrested and sent to eight-day judicial custody by a local court in Bundi, Rajasthan on Monday. She was detained by Bundi police on Sunday for allegedly posting objectionable content against the Nehru Gandhi family.

Earlier in December, a notice was served to Rohatgi for allegedly posting an objectionable video. The complaint in this regard was filed by Rajasthan Youth Congress general secretary Charmesh Sharma in October at Bundi Sadar police station, following which the police registered a case under 66 and 67 of the IT Act. The model has been detained in Jail till December 24, 2019.

...
Tags: payal rohatgi, payal rohatgi news, rajasthan, payal rohatgi lawyer, freedom of expression
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

John Cusack.

John Cusack condemns attack on students protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team. (Photo: Twitter)

Ayushmann Khurrana parties with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team at wrap-up bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan with Taimur

Saif is the strict dad, Bebo plays good cop!

DJ Shaan Singh

Spinning to the top



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayushmann Khurrana parties with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team at wrap-up bash

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Television

Karan V Grover talks about supporting his wife after marriage

Karan V Grover.

Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi slams housemates for targetting Sidharth Shukla

Kamya Punjabi.

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)

Faisal Khan was cheating on me during Nach Baliye: Muskaan Kataria

Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham