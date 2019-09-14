Entertainment Television 14 Sep 2019 KBC 11: Sanoj Raj be ...
Entertainment, Television

KBC 11: Sanoj Raj becomes first crorepati of season, netizens congratulate winner

ANI
Published Sep 14, 2019, 10:54 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 10:55 am IST
The Twitterverse appreciated and showered their love upon the recent winner by making #KBC11 trend on top on social media.
Sanoj Raj and Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 11. (Photo: Twitter)
 Sanoj Raj and Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 11. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: IAS-aspirant Sanoj Raj effortlessly became the first participant to win One crore at 'Kaun Banega Crorepati's' ongoing season 11 on Friday.

Soon after the episode was telecasted, Twitterati stormed the internet with congratulatory messages. Sanoj, who is a native of Bihar not only won the heart of the audience with his wit and simplicity but also impressed the host Amitabh Bachchan by answering 15 questions correctly to win the amount.

 

The Twitterverse appreciated and showered their love upon the recent winner by making #KBC11 trend on top on the micro-blogging site. Appreciating the young IAS-aspirant a user said, "Never saw such smooth winning of 1 crore at #KBC11... what an amazing person this is!!"

Extending warm wishes to the winner another Twitterati wrote, "First winner of Kaun Banega crorepati who won 1 crore... Heartiest congratulations... #KaunBanegaCrorepati #KBC #KBC11 SrBachchan."

Impressed by the intelligence of Sanoj Raj, who currently resides at New Delhi for IAS preparations a user tweeted, "Such a good play by this man in today's KBC!! #KBC11"

Admiring his confidence a netizen wrote alongside Sanoj's photo, "This guy with his twinkling eyes swept the show. Loved his confidence well played #Sanojraj #KBC11."

Calling Sanoj a "well-deserved candidate" of winning the show another user wrote, "A well-deserved candidate made it to the dream figure of one crore in today's KBC11 Hearty Congratulations Sanoj Raj."

"Proud to be from Bihar Salute to this guy for making my city proud," tweeted a user.

" CONGRATULATIONS Sanoj! First crorepati of the season... #KBC11," wrote another.

...
Tags: kaun banega crorepati, kaun banega crorepati 11, kbc 11, sanoj raj, amitabh bachchan, crorepati
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Bikram yogi.

TIFF 2019: Bikram yogi and the easy asanas of sexual abusers

On September 13, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey released their new collaboration, Don’t Call Me Angel, for the upcoming Elizabeth-Banks film, Charlie’s Angels and premiered the accompanying music video.

New angels in town

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman honoured with Order of Australia medal!

Adele with Simon Konecki

Adele sends her love away



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Best in world': Donald Trump praises one of his hotels on Twitter

The chain's Washington branch was listed at number nine in the survey. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Should you skip the Mi Band 4?

The USP of the Mi Band 4 was its colour AMOLED screen that offered endless customisation, and it's six-axis sensor setup that offered pretty much twice the accuracy in all its tracking abilities.
 

Gorgeous new Apple iPhone SE2 trailer released

The iPhone SE2 concept is a re-imagined iPhone SE with updated specifications.
 

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Television

'Game of Thrones' second prequel series in the works; details inside

Game of Thrones. (Photo: ANI)

Veena Malik is another Rakhi Sawant from Pakistan: Mahika Sharma

Mahika Sharma slams Veena Malik.

Everything you need to know about ‘Pose' - the groundbreaking Emmy nominated series

POSE poster.

Shiv Thakare bags Bigg Boss Marathi 2 trophy, wins this much prize money; find out

Shiv Thakare. (Photo: Instagram)

House of intrigue

A scene from the drama
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham