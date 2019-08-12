Entertainment Television 12 Aug 2019 Shweta Tiwari files ...
Shweta Tiwari files police complaint against husband for torturing her daughter; read

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 12, 2019, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 1:18 pm IST
Shweta filed a complaint of domestic violence against Abhinav as she and her daughter were spotted outside the police station.
Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli. (Photo: Twitter)
 Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: TV actress Shweta Tiwari, who is popularly known for the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay Part 1, has recently filed a police complaint against her second husband, Abhinav Kohli.

According to SpotboyE report, Shweta filed a complaint of domestic violence against Abhinav as she and her daughter were spotted outside the police station in the city. A source close to an entertainment portal stated that the mother-daughter duo was seen crying and screaming loud at the police station.

 

As per reports, Shweta has been rumoured to be having serious problems with Abhinav since a year, however, both of them have not yet admitted. But their silence reached to the flashpoint when Abhinav slapped Palak in a fit of rage.

Shweta also told the cops that Abhinav is often under the influence of alcohol. Later, he was brought down to the police station at 1 pm and after four hours of discussion, they decide to sort it out.

For those who are uninitiated, Shweta was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary. She has daughter Palak from Raja. Shweta gave birth to a boy Reyansh in 2017.

