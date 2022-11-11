  
46-year-old TV actor Siddhaanth dies while working out in gym

Indian television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was 46 years old and is surrived by his wife Alesia Raut and two children. (Image: Instagram/Siddhaanth)
HYDERABAD: Indian television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who is known for his roles in Hindi shows like Kkusum, Waaris and Suryaputra Karn, died after collapsing in a gym on Friday. He was 46 years old and is surrived by his wife Alesia Raut and two children.

While the cause of his death is still unknown, it was reported that the actor died while working out in the gym.

He made his television debut with Kkusum and then he was the part of Krishna Arjun, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After that he played in Zameen Se Aassman Tak.

TV actor Jay Bhanushali took to his Instagram to confirm the news and pay his condolences. "Gone too soon," he wrote.

