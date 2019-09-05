Entertainment Television 05 Sep 2019 Kiku Sharda drinks a ...
Entertainment, Television

Kiku Sharda drinks a coffee and a tea of 78,650 but there is a twist; read

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 5, 2019, 3:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
After Rahul Bose, a TV actor and comedian Kiku Sharda shared a bill of his coffee and tea.
Comedian Kiku Sharda. (Photo: PTI)
 Comedian Kiku Sharda. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Nowadays, Bollywood actors have been expressing their shock for overcharging many food items in five-star hotels which are available at very reasonable rates outside the premises. After Rahul Bose's two bananas' bill, a TV actor and comedian Kiku Sharda shared a bill of his coffee and tea.

Well, Kiku is currently enjoying holidays in Bali and was amused to have paid 78,650/- for a cup of coffee and a tea. However, he wasn't complaining about the same. Do you know why?

 

Notably, Kiku Sharda was charged in Indonesian rupiah, which translates to 0.0051 rupee in Indian currency. Sharing the picture of the bill, the comedian wrote, "My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- but I am not complaining as I am in Bali , Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to Rs 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee.”

Kiku ended up paying 35,000 rupiah for a cappuccino and 30,000 rupiah for tea with 19,650 rupiah service tax. On the work front, Kiku is currently doing The Kapil Sharma Show on small-screen. His character 'Laccha' is popular amongst the masses.

...
Tags: kiku sharda, kiku sharda coffee and tea bill, kiku sharda news, kiku sharda comedy videos, laccha, kiku sharda funny videos
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding picture goes viral; find out truth

Manisha Koirala in ‘Prassthanam’.

Manisha Koirala opens up about her bond with her 'Prassthanam' co-star Sanjay Dutt

Alexander Proskurov.

Here's how Alexander Proskurov bringing change in today’s world through social media

Pasha Eshghi.

Pasha Eshghi’s story as a filmmaker is an inspiration to millions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid heavy rains, Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; see reactions here

The 40-second video showed water gushing from top of the 40-storey building in Cuffe Parade area, almost looking like an artificial waterfall. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Google celebrates Teachers Day with an animated doodle

Since then, the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day every year in honour of the twentieth-century scholar and also to acclaim the contribution of teachers and educators for their significant role in students’ lives. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding picture goes viral; find out truth

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Andhra: 74-year-old woman gives birth to twins through IVF, sets world record

When their 55-year-old neighbour became pregnant through IVF, Mangayamma and her husband, Rao, visited the nursing home. (Photo: Representtaional image)
 

Meet Ali and Lovely: Kolkata's young gymnasts who took social media by storm

Jashika, 11, and Azajuddin, 12, also known by their loved ones as Lovely and Ali, are now eyeing for a career in gymnastics. (Photo: ANI)
 

Norton Commando, Dominator to be made in India

The sub-500cc two-wheeler segment is about to get more competitive. Norton and Motoroyale are working on small capacity motorcycles for the domestic two-wheeler market, said Motoroyale and Kinetic Engineering’s MD, Ajinkya Firodia.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Television

Shiv Thakare bags Bigg Boss Marathi 2 trophy, wins this much prize money; find out

Shiv Thakare. (Photo: Instagram)

House of intrigue

A scene from the drama

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

Mandira Bedi. (Photos: Instagram)

TV actor Shruti Yogi shares her fitness mantra

Shruti Yogi.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant groped women on buses; Chinmayi Sripaada slams channel

Chinmayi Sripaada and Kamal Haasan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham