Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati bash Shefali Bagga, praise Siddharth-Koena for maturity; see

Mumbai: Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss season 13 is now gaining momentum. On day 3, viewers witnessed big havoc in the madhouse.

Apparently, the contestants came across a task called 'Bigg Boss hospital' which involved doctors torturing their patients. Well, some contestants played the game sportingly, some others played it dirty.

Amongst all, Siddharth Shukla and Koena Mitra, who were patients in the task, won everyone's heart for their maturity in the task. However, doctor Shefali Bagga is getting bashed on social media for playing a dirty game.

Shefali tortured Arti Singh and Rashami Desai by taking a dig at their personal issues.

Here are the praises for Siddharth and Koena:

#SiddharthShukla just nailed the task. Hats off to himbfor sitting there and suffering that torture without complaining that this is wrong or that is wrong. Star of today's episode till now. #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BB13OnVoot — M@nk€$h (@Epigrammatist_) October 2, 2019

#SiddharthShukla

This one pic tells the story .

One task and everything has changed 😍.he will gain surely many a fans today who are searching for a power pack favourite 👏 he is will be the one and he officially declared his arrival #BiggBoss #Biggboss13 pic.twitter.com/AkmKvPHskB — รαɳƭყ😎 (@saisantoshlov) October 2, 2019

No Drama No outrage No Sympathy card no Natak...You Just nailed the Task .. you beauty man #SiddharthShukla



Suppose that agar #SidharthShukla ke Jagah #HinaKhan hoti.🤧😂😂#BigBoss13 #BB13 — 彡🌹ShuklaJi Ke Fan Gupta Ji🌹HalfM̶a̶r̶r̶i̶e̶d̶彡 (@Gupta_21_) October 2, 2019

Yes, He is a sweetheart & a matured man like Hiten & Gaurav. He also knows how to nail the task without any drama🔥 #SiddharthShukla U got a fan officially. This man is a complete package😍



& Haters be prepared for a tough competition😉#BiggBoss13 — 💞Abhipsa 🇮🇳🏏💞 (@Ap_0718) October 2, 2019

kal ke episode ka promo:#ShehnaazGill : "thodi aankhein nahi saaf ho sakti meri?"#Koenamitra : "khud karlo"🤣🤣 you slay Koena!! this woman always speaks less, on point and is funny!#BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/dE83DGpIGz — Krishna Jindal (@krishnajindal07) October 2, 2019

I am liking #KoenaMitra now . She is a strong lady...no unnecessary drama, no shouting , no faltu talks.



Straight , to the point talk 👍😊#BiggBoss13 — Shahid Khan (@786sidkhan) October 2, 2019

Koena will definitely stay four weeks #KoenaMitra — shanaya (@shanaya05107762) October 2, 2019

Mahira wants #KoenaMitra to drink a jug of water.

Koena : Pee rahi hoon.

Mahira pushes the jug: Jaldi peeyo

Koena: Main aur dheere peeyoongi ab.



Mahira :0

Koena : 100 😂😂#BB13 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13@koenamitra — Shobhit Agarwal Azad (@TheShobhitAzad) October 2, 2019

Comments against Shefali Bagga:

Priyank jagga , surbhi Rana and now shefali bagaa most irritating people in biggboss #ShefaliBagga#BB13 — Prabhat (@vansh_prabhat) October 2, 2019

#ShefaliBagga ..that was too low ..kisi ki personal life ko reality show ke tasks mein Lana ..game ke liye Itna mat giro yaar

And this annoying gal #ShehnaazGill overacting band Karo apni

#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Dr.Nupur (@nupurrk) October 2, 2019

#KoenaMitra played the task like a pro



Just some more involvement and she’ll be on the fav list of many out there



AND IF this week’s eviction is in Salman’s hands, I HOPE he doesn’t let her go.



Throw #ShefaliBagga out instead#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — υ∂αү ✰ (@imuday02) October 2, 2019

#ShefaliBagga is nihayati besharam , evilish, dumb and mannersless person who can go to any extent to fulfil her desires #BB13#BiggBoss13 — Captain (@Bbboy12345678) October 2, 2019

