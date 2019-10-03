Entertainment Television 03 Oct 2019 Bigg Boss 13: Twitte ...
Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati bash Shefali Bagga, praise Siddharth-Koena for maturity; see

Published Oct 3, 2019, 5:15 pm IST
The contestants came across a task called 'Bigg Boss hospital' which involved doctors torturing their patients.
Siddharth Shukla, Shefali Bagga and Koena Mitra. (Photos: Instagram)
Mumbai: Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss season 13 is now gaining momentum. On day 3, viewers witnessed big havoc in the madhouse.

Apparently, the contestants came across a task called 'Bigg Boss hospital' which involved doctors torturing their patients. Well, some contestants played the game sportingly, some others played it dirty.

 

Amongst all, Siddharth Shukla and Koena Mitra, who were patients in the task, won everyone's heart for their maturity in the task. However, doctor Shefali Bagga is getting bashed on social media for playing a dirty game.

Shefali tortured Arti Singh and Rashami Desai by taking a dig at their personal issues.

Here are the praises for Siddharth and Koena:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments against Shefali Bagga:

 

 

 

 

...
