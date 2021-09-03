 BREAKING !  :  Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh appears before ED in drugs case
 
Netizen mourns death of 'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth instead of Sidharth Shukla

Published Sep 3, 2021, 10:26 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2021, 10:26 am IST
The 'Rang De Basanti' fame actor has expressed his shock and stated that he is 'speechless'
Siddharth shared a screenshot of a post that read "R.I.P Siddharth". (Photo: Twitter/@Actor_Siddharth)
 Siddharth shared a screenshot of a post that read "R.I.P Siddharth". (Photo: Twitter/@Actor_Siddharth)

Mumbai: Actor Siddharth of 'Rang De Basanti' fame has expressed his shock after a social media user mourned his death instead of late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Taking to Twitter, Siddharth shared a screenshot of a post that read "R.I.P Siddharth". The particular Twitter user also uploaded Siddharth's picture alongside such a distasteful caption.

 

Reacting to the post, Siddharth wrote, "Targetted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to?"

In another tweet, he stated that he is "speechless".

"Nothing should surprise us these days I guess. I'm speechless," Siddharth tweeted.

Sidharth Shukla, who appeared in TV shows such as 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Bigg Boss 13', passed away at the age of 40 on Thursday. Reportedly, he suffered a massive heart attack.

...
