Telangana minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy felicitates Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad: Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visited the residence of megastar Chiranjeevi today. "Along with Padma Vibhushan, I wish you win more honours including Bharat Ratna for your innumerable contributions, says Komati Reddy and honoured Chiranjeevi with a shawl and flower bouquet. "Iam very happy and wish you all the best," he added. Chiranjeevi was cheerful all through and conveyed his thanks for the felicitation.

Actually, Telugu film industry big wigs have met Mr. Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy and sought an appointment with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy..They are looking for single window system for obtaining permission for shooting at government places and also seeking industry status for the industry. Tollywood bigwigs are also hoping that Congress government would revive Nandi Awards and honour best talent in the industry.