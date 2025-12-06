Telangana Launches 'Film in Telangana' Showcase at Global Summit

Hyderabad: Under the visionary leadership of Sri A. Revanth Reddy, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, the State is set to spotlight one of its most significant cultural and economic initiatives at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, the landmark ‘Film in Telangana’ Showcase & Industry Panel. Designed to position Telangana at the forefront of India’s creative economy, the showcase brings together some of the nation’s most influential voices for ‘One Country, Many Cinemas’, Telangana’s landmark Media & Entertainment Panel, reflecting the State’s mission to reimagine the future of Indian filmmaking.

As the State advances the bold ‘Film in Telangana’ initiative, Telangana is rapidly positioning itself as India’s most filmmaker-friendly, future-ready creative hub, powered by progressive policies, world-class infrastructure, streamlined systems, and a long-term cultural vision aligned with Telangana Rising 2047. This initiative marks a decisive step in strengthening Telangana’s reputation as a centre for innovation, investment, and creative excellence.

Sri A. Revanth Reddy, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, affirmed, saying, “Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 is our call to the world to partner with a State that is bold, future-ready and driven by innovation and inclusive growth. We invite global investors and creators to discover the opportunities, ambition and creative confidence that define the new Telangana. With the ‘Film in Telangana’ Showcase & Industry Panel, we bring together India’s leading cinematic voices under the vision of ‘One Country, Many Cinemas.’ Telangana is committed to giving filmmakers the strongest foundation in India, world-class infrastructure, transparent policies and an ecosystem that empowers talent. Cinema is a force for jobs, culture and global reach, and Telangana is ready to become its next major hub for creativity and investment.”

At the heart of this showcase is a high-level Media & Entertainment Industry Panel titled ‘One Country, Many Cinemas: Reimagining India’s Film Ecosystem with Telangana as the New National Hub.’ Featuring an extraordinary line-up of voices from across India’s major film industries, including Arjun Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Parthiv Gohil, Asif Ali, Priyadarshan, Venkat K. Narayana and Sukumar, alongside eminent creators, producers, directors, OTT leaders and industry decision-makers, this landmark session sits at the centre of a global summit that attracts investors, policymakers, innovators and world leaders. Together, they will spotlight Telangana’s creative ambition and its readiness to build an integrated, world-class entertainment ecosystem.

This dynamic dialogue, to be held on 9th December at the Telangana Rising Global Summit Arena, intends to spark collaboration, unlock new opportunities and set the tone for Telangana’s emergence as a premier filmmaking destination. The conversation will illuminate India’s multi-industry cinematic landscape and examine how different regions approach filming locations, budgets, overseas shoots and cultural nuances. It will further explore how Telangana’s new ‘Film in Telangana’ initiative is uniquely designed to address these needs through a single-window film clearance system, predictable incentives and rebates, state-supported location access and logistics, and the development of a global-standard Film Facilitation/Commission model.

The session will also highlight Telangana’s cutting-edge creative infrastructure, including the proposed Film City, entertainment zones, AI/VFX hubs and advanced post-production ecosystems, supported by a strong focus on ease of doing business, talent development and future-ready filmmaking policies. Together, these elements underline the State’s ambition to become India’s number one filmmaking ecosystem, attracting productions from all major regional industries while strengthening its creative economy.

Aligned with the panel’s core objectives, the discussion aims to highlight India’s multi-industry cinematic landscape, explore how each industry makes decisions on filming locations, budgets, overseas shoots and cultural nuances, and examine how Telangana’s new initiative can address the needs of filmmakers across the country, further stimulating conversation on the future of Indian cinema and the creative economy.

Arriving at a transformational moment, the Summit is expected to catalyse significant announcements, MoUs and public-private collaborations. With entertainment districts, innovation clusters and film-friendly reforms in motion, Telangana is laying a powerful foundation for a filmmaking ecosystem of global scale, opportunity and impact.