Telangana Govt Honours Actor Chiranjeevi with NTR National Film Award

Hyderabad: In a star-studded ceremony, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presented the prestigious NTR National Film Award to actor Chiranjeevi.At the event on Thursday, where the state government's 'Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025' (TGFA) were presented, veteran actor Kamal Haasan received the Paidi Jairaj Film Award for Indian film personality.

The awards to Chiranjeevi and Haasan were part of the special awards announced by the government.

Veteran actress Jayasudha was the recipient of the Akkineni Nageswara Rao Film Award (female).

The B N Reddy Film Award for a Telugu film director announced for veteran director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao was received by Kamal Haasan as Rao could not attend the event.

In the category of 'individual awards for artists and technicians', Akkineni Naga Chaitanya (Thandel) and Rashmika Mandanna (The Girl Friend) received the best leading actor and best leading actress awards respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Chiranjeevi lauded CM Revanth Reddy for his efforts to promote Hyderabad as a hub of international cinema and urged the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government to revive the practice of presenting film awards as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is close to the film industry.